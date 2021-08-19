Dillon & Associates Inc. Sells 1,475 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Dillon & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.18. 95,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,330,087. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.54. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $53.85 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The stock has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sysco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

