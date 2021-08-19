DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DLH Holdings Corp. serves clients throughout the United States as a full-service provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies. Its healthcare delivery solutions include professional services, such as case management, health and injury assessment, critical care, medical/surgical, emergency room/trauma center, counseling, behavioral health and trauma brain injury, medical systems analysis, and medical logistics, and allied support services in the areas of MRI technology, diagnostic sonography, phlebotomy, dosimetry, physical therapy, and pharmaceuticals. The company’s logistics and technical services include program and project management, systems engineering and applicable information technology services, integrated logistics support, training, equipment and non-tactical vehicle operations and maintenance, and facilities and shipyard support services. DLH Holdings Corp., formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc., is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

DLH stock opened at $12.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $151.29 million, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. DLH has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $13.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.16.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. DLH had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 16.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DLH will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLHC. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DLH by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 726,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 253,282 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DLH by 30.7% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 996,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,638,000 after acquiring an additional 234,000 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DLH in the second quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of DLH by 30.5% in the second quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 241,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 56,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DLH in the first quarter worth approximately $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

