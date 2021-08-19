DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 186.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:DLO traded up $13.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.81. 303,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,483. DLocal has a twelve month low of $29.57 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.22.

DLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. started coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DLocal stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

