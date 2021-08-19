Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Short Interest Up 46.4% in July

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 161,900 shares, a growth of 46.4% from the July 15th total of 110,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS DTNOF opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17. Dno Asa has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.29.

Dno Asa Company Profile

DNO ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of international oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Kurdistan, North Sea, and Other. The Kurdistan segment involves in the gross production at the Tawke license, containing the Tawke and Peshkabir fields. The North Sea segment comprises of nine fields in Norway and four fields in the United Kingdom.

