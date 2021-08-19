Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Docebo Inc. is a cloud-based enterprise learning solution with AI superpowers, and was designed to produce learning experiences to train customers, partners and employees. Docebo Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DCBO. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Docebo from C$83.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Docebo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Shares of NASDAQ DCBO opened at $76.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -295.46. Docebo has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $77.36.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). On average, analysts expect that Docebo will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo during the second quarter worth $159,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Docebo by 97.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo in the first quarter valued at about $1,298,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo in the first quarter valued at about $21,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.86% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

