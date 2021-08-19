Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Hits New 1-Year High at $97.69

Shares of Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$97.69 and last traded at C$96.67, with a volume of 9188 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$97.06.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cormark boosted their target price on Docebo from C$80.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Docebo from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Docebo from C$63.80 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$83.00 target price (down from C$93.00) on shares of Docebo in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their target price on Docebo from C$80.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Docebo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$85.91.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$77.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

