Doctors Coin Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001873 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Doctors Coin has a market cap of $201.52 million and $4.80 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Doctors Coin Coin Profile

Doctors Coin is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Doctors Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

