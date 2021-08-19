DogeCash (DOGEC) Market Cap Hits $1.13 Million

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One DogeCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0725 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges. DogeCash has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $16,560.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DogeCash has traded 55.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DogeCash alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00024018 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002015 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000104 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000727 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000111 BTC.

DogeCash Coin Profile

DOGEC is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 15,602,162 coins. DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io . DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved. “

Buying and Selling DogeCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DogeCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DogeCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.