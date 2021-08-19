Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Rating Lowered to Positive at OTR Global

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DG. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 target price (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.77.

NYSE:DG opened at $231.64 on Tuesday. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $239.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.55. The company has a market cap of $54.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 15,492.7% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 150,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,457,000 after purchasing an additional 149,350 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 44.9% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 16.2% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 107,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,809,000 after acquiring an additional 14,997 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 13.3% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth $2,897,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

