Dollar Tree (DLTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect Dollar Tree to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $101.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $120.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.75.

DLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.07.

In other news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford acquired 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

