Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Price Target Lowered to C$9.00 at CIBC

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.25 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Doman Building Materials Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.80 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.70.

Shares of CWXZF stock opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $8.61.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

