DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Short Interest Down 16.8% in July

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,990,000 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 13,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.02, for a total transaction of $218,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 68,961 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $9,473,862.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,196,394 shares of company stock worth $179,841,272. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,736,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth $793,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth $944,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth $1,344,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Equities analysts expect that DoorDash will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have commented on DASH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.80.
DoorDash Company Profile
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.