Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.440-$0.460 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.71.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.70. 11,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,234. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $36.95. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 117.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 1.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

