Douglas L. Kennedy Sells 5,000 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Stock

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $165,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PGC opened at $32.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.29 million, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.35. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $33.99.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 19.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 24.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 93,066.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

PGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

