Douglas Nalette Sells 32,189 Shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Stock

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Senior Officer Douglas Nalette sold 32,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.25, for a total transaction of C$1,006,051.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,393,476.32.

Douglas Nalette also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 30th, Douglas Nalette sold 16,640 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.75, for a total transaction of C$478,434.94.

On Friday, June 25th, Douglas Nalette sold 16,640 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.32, for a total transaction of C$471,291.39.

TSE:ITP opened at C$30.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.13. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$14.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.88. The firm has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 18.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$28.36.

ITP has been the subject of several research reports. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.72.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

