Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,049 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $27,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in American Express by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,194,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $451,782,000 after buying an additional 2,291,101 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 12,216.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,192,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,520 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $120,866,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,757,822 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $814,385,000 after acquiring an additional 698,321 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 251.1% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 928,803 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $131,370,000 after acquiring an additional 664,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $159.03. 4,245,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,529,646. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.13. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $179.67. The stock has a market cap of $126.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $173.18 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.15.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

