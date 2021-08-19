Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $194.06. 2,854,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,478,145. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.63 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

