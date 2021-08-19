Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Purchases 5,660 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for 2.0% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Roper Technologies worth $81,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,850,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,183,133,000 after acquiring an additional 65,220 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,109,983,000 after purchasing an additional 386,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 62.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,992,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,336 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,855,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,595,000 after purchasing an additional 26,636 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,616,000 after purchasing an additional 139,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 price objective (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 price objective (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.96.

ROP stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $477.09. The company had a trading volume of 540,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $477.44. The company has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $362.90 and a 52 week high of $499.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

