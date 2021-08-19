Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 551,787 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,302 shares during the period. First Republic Bank comprises 2.5% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $103,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,993,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $934,616,000 after acquiring an additional 204,708 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 4.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 14.9% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.5% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 138,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,972,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 91.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.21.

Shares of NYSE FRC traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $194.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,428. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.83. The firm has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $100.38 and a 1-year high of $204.68.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

