DragonVein (DVC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $405,528.00

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $7.83 million and approximately $405,528.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DragonVein has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. One DragonVein coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,215.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $663.10 or 0.01404396 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.02 or 0.00341022 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.42 or 0.00121602 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003127 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000067 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000074 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.