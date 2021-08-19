DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Hits New 1-Year High at $126.07

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $126.07 and last traded at $125.40, with a volume of 39967 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded DSV Panalpina A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Cheuvreux assumed coverage on DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.55 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded DSV Panalpina A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.28.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.01. The stock has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a PE ratio of 58.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

