DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.20% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services. It offers truck, ship and plane transport services as well as warehousing and logistic services. The company also provides shipment booking, pick-up, custom clearance, cargo consolidation, document and insurance services as well as warehousing, picking/packaging, distribution, supply chain management and order planning services. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, Australia and the Pacific. DSV A/S is headquartered in Hedehusene, Denmark. “

Get DSV Panalpina A/S alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DSDVY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.28.

DSV Panalpina A/S stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $123.92. 12,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a PE ratio of 57.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 52-week low of $73.61 and a 52-week high of $126.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.01.

About DSV Panalpina A/S

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DSV Panalpina A/S (DSDVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.