DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) to report earnings per share of $1.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the highest is $1.79. DTE Energy reported earnings per share of $2.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full year earnings of $5.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $5.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DTE Energy.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share.

DTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.23.

In related news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,133,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,868,458,000 after buying an additional 356,074 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,119,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,959,465,000 after acquiring an additional 315,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in DTE Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,555,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,248,454,000 after purchasing an additional 164,760 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in DTE Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,050,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $784,173,000 after purchasing an additional 17,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,375,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,179,000 after purchasing an additional 76,604 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE opened at $120.14 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $121.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.78.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DTE Energy (DTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.