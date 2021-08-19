Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 532 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 131.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

LIN opened at $309.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $295.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $214.14 and a twelve month high of $314.37. The company has a market cap of $160.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Vertical Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.23.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

