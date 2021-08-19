Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $140.22 per share, with a total value of $1,402,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,494.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J opened at $133.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $145.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.89.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.25.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

