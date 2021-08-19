Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries stock opened at $164.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.27. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.95 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.40%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Societe Generale raised their price target on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

