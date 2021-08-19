Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 15,697 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,697 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFL opened at $56.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.43. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $57.64. The company has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,702.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AFL. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. increased their price target on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

