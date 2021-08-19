Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Gap Up to $16.56

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.56, but opened at $16.92. Dyne Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.33, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.71. The company has a market cap of $828.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DYN. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 3,595.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DYN)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.