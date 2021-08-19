Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Linde by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $309.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $160.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.19. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $214.14 and a 52-week high of $314.37.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Several research firms recently commented on LIN. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.23.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

