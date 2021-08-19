Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 191.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ROK opened at $312.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.57 and a 12 month high of $320.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $295.54.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.23.

In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,496.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.20, for a total value of $840,808.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,146,151.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,278 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,174 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

