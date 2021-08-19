Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 732,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,747,000 after buying an additional 44,213 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 152.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after buying an additional 78,724 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 201.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 29,126 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 162.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 422,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,085,000 after buying an additional 261,251 shares during the period. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $60.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $43.21 and a twelve month high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 16,790 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.