Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 230 Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Abiomed by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,442,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,097,173,000 after acquiring an additional 400,501 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 937,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,700,000 after purchasing an additional 370,442 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,766,000 after purchasing an additional 216,404 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 840,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,413,000 after purchasing an additional 25,478 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 686,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,959,000 after purchasing an additional 33,095 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 24,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $8,564,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,637,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $8,133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,989,197.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,508 shares of company stock worth $19,161,550. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $330.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.96. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $242.73 and a 52 week high of $387.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 16.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Abiomed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.00.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

