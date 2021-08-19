Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) CEO Sells $194,850.00 in Stock

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $194,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

DEA opened at $21.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.80. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $25.02.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.82 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a positive change from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 59,829 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,573,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,637,000 after acquiring an additional 107,626 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 87,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DEA. TheStreet raised Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

