Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DEA. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $21.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $25.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 83.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 84.13%.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 3,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $64,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,702. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $41,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,685.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,000 shares of company stock worth $1,433,890 in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 8,062.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,089,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,960,000 after buying an additional 1,075,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,209,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,305,000 after acquiring an additional 756,345 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,568,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 42.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,007,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,605,000 after acquiring an additional 600,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,908,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

