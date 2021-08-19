easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EJTTF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised easyJet to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. easyJet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.50.

OTCMKTS EJTTF opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.25. easyJet has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.02.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

