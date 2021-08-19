easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cheuvreux cut easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. HSBC raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Liberum Capital raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, July 26th.

easyJet stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.20. 4,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,364. easyJet has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.29.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

