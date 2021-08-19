easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cheuvreux cut easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. HSBC raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Liberum Capital raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, July 26th.

easyJet stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.20. 4,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,364. easyJet has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.29.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

