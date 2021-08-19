Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Short Interest Update

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the July 15th total of 3,870,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

ETN stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $166.94. 1,321,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Eaton has a 12-month low of $96.24 and a 12-month high of $168.90.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eaton will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,790 shares of company stock valued at $6,653,984. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 110.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth $34,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Eaton by 163.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.