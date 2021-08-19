eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.860-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.42 billion-$2.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.89 billion.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.23. 155,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,663,103. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The company has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. eBay has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $76.55.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of eBay from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.48.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,014.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

