EDC Blockchain Price Hits $0.0189 on Exchanges (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. EDC Blockchain has a total market cap of $871,686.59 and $294,367.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,532.01 or 0.99873497 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00039975 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006604 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00076171 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001031 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00010630 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000557 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

