Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)’s stock price shot up 6.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.99 and last traded at $16.99. 50 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 189,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.27.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logos Global Management LP boosted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,231,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,275,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,460,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,195,000 after purchasing an additional 78,003 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 211,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 127,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

