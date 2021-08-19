Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $162.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.93% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Elbit Systems is a worldwide leader in Night Vision Goggles Head-Up Displays (“NVG-HUD”). They are a major supplier to the U.S Army and U.S. Marine Corps of Night Vision Head-Up Display systems for use in various types of helicopters. Elbit Systems Ltd. is engaged in a wide range of defense-related airborne, ground and command, control and communications programs throughout the world. Their focus is on the upgrading of existing military platforms and developing new technologies for defense applications. “

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Shares of ESLT stock opened at $142.19 on Tuesday. Elbit Systems has a fifty-two week low of $110.69 and a fifty-two week high of $145.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.31. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Analysts forecast that Elbit Systems will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESLT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 17,553 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 21.6% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 39,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elbit Systems (ESLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.