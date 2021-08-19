Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) and Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Financial Contrast

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) and Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Hycroft Mining has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eldorado Gold has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hycroft Mining and Eldorado Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hycroft Mining -78.58% N/A -35.32% Eldorado Gold 1.60% 4.49% 3.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hycroft Mining and Eldorado Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hycroft Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00 Eldorado Gold 2 4 4 0 2.20

Hycroft Mining currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 867.74%. Eldorado Gold has a consensus price target of $15.63, suggesting a potential upside of 92.19%. Given Hycroft Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hycroft Mining is more favorable than Eldorado Gold.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hycroft Mining and Eldorado Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hycroft Mining $47.04 million 1.98 -$132.67 million ($3.81) -0.41 Eldorado Gold $1.03 billion 1.45 $104.54 million $1.00 8.15

Eldorado Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Hycroft Mining. Hycroft Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eldorado Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of Eldorado Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Eldorado Gold beats Hycroft Mining on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

