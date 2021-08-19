Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc Sells 3,060 Shares

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total value of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 104,711 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.50, for a total value of $28,010,192.50.

On Thursday, August 5th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 132,692 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total value of $35,065,187.92.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 236,542 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.12, for a total value of $60,583,137.04.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,610 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $3,700,506.60.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 10,780 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.02, for a total value of $2,555,075.60.

On Monday, July 12th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,238 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total value of $767,697.42.

On Monday, June 7th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.72, for a total value of $51,685,600.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 109,261 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.39, for a total value of $25,937,468.79.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $49,368,900.00.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $268.52 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $275.87. The company has a market cap of $257.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $240.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLY. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,969,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

