Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Gap Down to $14.72

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.72, but opened at $14.14. Embraer shares last traded at $14.16, with a volume of 31,680 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Embraer from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $7.10 price target on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.68.

Get Embraer alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.52. Embraer had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2004.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Embraer S.A. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Embraer during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Embraer by 28.3% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Embraer by 48.6% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 20,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer during the second quarter worth $39,000. 39.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Embraer (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.