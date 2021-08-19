EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) to report earnings per share of $1.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.91 and the lowest is $1.75. EMCOR Group posted earnings of $1.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full year earnings of $7.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.96 to $7.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.31 to $7.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EMCOR Group.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 18.46%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EME. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of EME stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.52. 210,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,717. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EMCOR Group has a 52 week low of $63.69 and a 52 week high of $129.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,555,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $930,815,000 after acquiring an additional 117,682 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,557,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $684,599,000 after buying an additional 217,107 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,838,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $472,848,000 after buying an additional 26,196 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,754,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,077,000 after buying an additional 18,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,667,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,391,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

