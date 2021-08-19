Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) PT Lowered to $33.00

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Endeavor Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 33.38.

Shares of Endeavor Group stock opened at 24.50 on Tuesday. Endeavor Group has a 52-week low of 22.02 and a 52-week high of 33.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 25.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.01 by 0.20. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 33,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.00, for a total transaction of 964,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 951,229. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 29.11, for a total value of 101,419.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 100,080.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,652 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,509.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,716,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $398,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 0.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

