Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.150-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.73 billion-$2.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.72 billion.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Endo International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Endo International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.64.

Get Endo International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ENDP opened at $3.70 on Thursday. Endo International has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $10.89. The company has a market capitalization of $863.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.56.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. Endo International had a net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Endo International will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Endo International

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.