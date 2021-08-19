Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Short Interest Up 29.5% in July

Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,500 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the July 15th total of 86,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 53.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENRFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

OTCMKTS ENRFF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.41. Enerflex has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $7.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.39.

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canada, USA and Rest of World. The firm’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions serving the natural gas production industry.

