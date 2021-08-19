Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,800 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the July 15th total of 112,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 80.7 days.

OTCMKTS:EGHSF remained flat at $$45.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Enghouse Systems has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $59.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.76.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

EGHSF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$80.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$67.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$80.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Enghouse Systems Ltd. engages in the development of enterprise software solutions. It operates through the Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group segments. The Interactive Management Group segment offers customer interaction software and service that are designed to provide customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.