ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the July 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ENGlobal during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ENGlobal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENGlobal during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENGlobal during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENGlobal during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENGlobal stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.79. The stock had a trading volume of 8,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,080. The stock has a market cap of $62.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. ENGlobal has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.66.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.08 million for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 33.74%.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and automation services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, EPCM and Automation. The EPCM segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

